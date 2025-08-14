Sports
Kenley Jansen Slams Astros Cheating Scandal in Podcast
LOS ANGELES, CA — Kenley Jansen recently reignited discussions surrounding the Houston Astros‘ cheating scandal during a podcast interview. The former MLB closer, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, emphasized that in 2017, the only team capable of defeating him was the Astros, due to their illegal sign-stealing tactics.
Jansen’s comments come nearly a decade after the scandal first shook Major League Baseball, with the Astros’ controversial World Series victory still hotly debated. Reflecting on his exceptional 2017 season, he remarked, “The only team who could’ve beat me that year was the Houston Astros. Nobody else. We all know [why].”
In that season, Jansen achieved a remarkable 1.32 ERA and converted 41 save opportunities, showcasing his dominance on the mound. However, the Astros’ sign-stealing raised questions about the legitimacy of their triumph over the Dodgers in the World Series.
Jansen’s disdain for the Astros is personal, as he suffered a championship defeat at their hands before finally winning a title with the Dodgers in 2020. His comments highlight the ongoing impact of the scandal on players’ perspectives, as well as calls for accountability within the league.
As the baseball season unfolds, debates surrounding the validity of the Astros’ past achievements are expected to continue. Jansen’s remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of competitive integrity in sports.
