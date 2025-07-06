Kennedy Aims for Every American to Wear Health Tracking Devices by 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a campaign last week to promote wearables, aiming for every American to have one by July 3, 2025.

During a hearing with the House Subcommittee on Health, Kennedy stated, “It’s a way … people can take control over their own health. They can see what food is doing to their glucose levels, their heart rates and a number of other metrics as they eat it.” He emphasized that this initiative is part of his overarching MAHA agenda — Making America Healthy Again.

Wearables encompass devices such as watches, bands, rings, and patches, which help users monitor various health metrics including glucose, activity levels, and sleep patterns. Digital medicine experts, including those from Northwestern University, endorse the potential benefits of these devices for enhancing motivation and tracking health behaviors.

Nabil Alshurafa, a professor in preventive medicine, noted, “Wearables can motivate someone to increase physical activity, potentially leading to better health outcomes.” He asserted that wearables can empower patients in self-monitoring and diagnosing health issues.

Dr. David McManus from UMass Chan Medical School highlighted their ability to prompt users to meet fitness goals, observing, “If someone aims to walk 10,000 steps a day but notices they’ve only walked 5,000, it may motivate them to exercise more.” He cautioned, however, that substantial evidence linking wearables to significant long-term health improvements remains elusive.

Concerns also arise regarding the data privacy implications inherent in wearables. McManus pointed out, “If a database gets hacked, personal information could be misused,” emphasizing the increased risk associated with the vast amounts of data generated by these devices.

Additionally, critics have questioned the necessity of constant wearable use. Alshurafa remarked, “Not everyone needs to wear a wearable all the time; once a person’s health improves, the goal should be to eventually wean them off it.”

Kennedy’s initiative, while ambitious, raises questions regarding the practical implications and security surrounding wearables in a health-conscious society.