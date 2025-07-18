Kennedy Jr. Fires Top Aides Amid HHS Leadership Shakeup

WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed two of his top aides in a sudden shakeup at the department, as confirmed by sources close to the situation. Heather Flick Melanson and Hannah Anderson were removed from their roles this week after just a few months in office.

Melanson served as Kennedy’s chief of staff, while Anderson was the deputy chief of staff for policy. Their departures come after clashes over their performance and internal conflicts within the HHS office. Flick Melanson stated in an email after the news broke, “It’s simple. I was not fired. I resigned.” Anderson has yet to comment.

Reports indicate that Melanson initially sought to remove Anderson due to dissatisfaction with her work. However, the process was not handled correctly, reportedly surprising the White House, which angered Kennedy and led him to terminate Melanson’s position as well.

An HHS spokesperson confirmed the changes, announcing that Matt Buckham, previously serving as the department’s White House liaison, would take over as acting chief of staff. Buckham’s background includes overseeing recruitment of political appointees at HHS. The spokesperson expressed appreciation for the outgoing aides’ contributions and noted a commitment to advancing the department’s mission, “Make America Healthy Again.”

As Kennedy navigates his early days as HHS Secretary, he will need to fill these key senior roles amidst growing scrutiny over his administration’s handling of health policies, particularly concerning vaccines. Flick Melanson, experienced in political circles, had prior roles at HHS during President Donald Trump‘s administration, while Anderson joined from a Republican health policy background.

There has been no public explanation provided for the dismissals, but insiders say Kennedy retains the right to make personnel decisions as needed. The departures highlight the challenges Kennedy faces in establishing his leadership team so early in his term.