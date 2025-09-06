Kennesaw State’s CARE Services Supports Students Facing Homelessness

KENNESAW, Ga. | Sep 5, 2025 — Many college students face food insecurity and homelessness, yet the issue often goes unnoticed. Kennesaw State University (KSU) has been actively addressing these challenges through its Campus Awareness, Resource, & Empowerment (CARE) Services since 2011.

CARE Services provides crucial support for students with programs such as the CARE Pantry, emergency financial assistance, and resources for students who have experienced homelessness or foster care. Ali Shilatifard, a well-known researcher and KSU alumnus, personally experienced homelessness as a student in the 1980s. His story highlights the long-standing need for these types of services.

“While increasing numbers of colleges are trying to meet basic needs, hands-on training was missing,” said Lauren Padgett, director of CARE Services. To address this, the ASCEND Center was launched to help other institutions identify and support students in need.

The ASCEND Center has trained staff from over 40 universities, including 17 from the University System of Georgia (USG), enhancing the means through which institutions serve their students.

In addition to training, the ASCEND Center has received funding from the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation to help nine Historically Black Colleges and Universities improve their campus food pantry operations.

“Kennesaw State is the crown jewel of these kinds of programs,” said Steven Fazenbaker, who oversees Georgia Tech’s STAR Services. This initiative offers food, housing, and financial help, integrating various services more effectively.

The University of North Georgia (UNG) has also reached out to the ASCEND Center to optimize its food pantries, which have operated on five campuses since 2016. Darcy Hayes, UNG’s associate vice-president for well-being, stated, “Working with the ASCEND Center has been helpful. KSU has one of the best models on the East Coast.”

Georgia Gwinnett College is in the initial steps of creating a similar support program, highlighting the adaptability of the ASCEND model. “The ASCEND Center offered us tools that we could replicate easily,” said J.P. Peters, assistant director for student outreach and service.

The ASCEND Center is also collaborating with Accenture to enhance its outreach capabilities, which will enable it to assist even more students. “Their pro bono work focuses on enhancing the center’s strategic and operational capabilities,” Padgett added.

In serving students effectively, Kennesaw State and the ASCEND Center aim to increase college access, retention, and graduation rates across the nation.