Kenneth Branagh Compares Jodie Comer to Young Meryl Streep

LOS ANGELES, CA — Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh recently praised actress Jodie Comer, likening her talent to a young Meryl Streep. Branagh’s comments came after they worked together on the upcoming psychological thriller, “The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde,” which began production in August 2024.

In an interview, Branagh expressed his admiration for Comer, saying, “I consider myself fortunate to have worked with her at this stage in her career. As somebody once said of the young Streep, ‘I wish I had shares in her future.'” His compliments highlight Comer’s rising star status in Hollywood.

Comer, known for her role in the zombie film “28 Years Later,” responded to the comparison with humility. “He is very kind. Bless him,” she said. When asked about being compared to Streep, she stated, “Oh, me? I’m nothing like Meryl! I’m just a girl from Liverpool!”

This is not the first time Comer has been compared to Streep. Actor Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside her in “Free Guy,” also highlighted her exceptional talent in a 2021 interview, noting that working with her felt akin to collaborating with Streep at the start of her career.

Branagh’s film, which he both wrote and directed, remains under wraps in terms of its plot details. Alongside Comer, the movie features a strong ensemble cast including Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, and Vicky McClure.

As Comer continues to gain recognition, audiences eagerly anticipate her performances in both current and upcoming projects.