Kenneth Washington, Last Hogan’s Heroes Star, Dies at 88

HOLLYWOOD, California — Kenneth Washington, best known for his role as Sergeant Richard Baker on the CBS series “Hogan’s Heroes,” died on July 18 at the age of 88. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Washington, a prominent figure on television during the 1960s and 70s, gained fame for being the last surviving main cast member of “Hogan’s Heroes,” which depicted Allied prisoners in a World War II German POW camp. He joined the show in its sixth and final season in 1970.

Kenneth Washington’s cinematic career included guest roles on notable series such as “Star Trek,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “My Three Sons,” and “The Rockford Files.” He also made his mark on film with a role in the sci-fi classic “Westworld” in 1973.

Born in Ethel, Mississippi, Washington grew up in the Bay Area of California. He pursued his acting dreams in Los Angeles after his first screen test. Besides his work in television and film, he appeared in TV movies such as “J. Edgar Hoover” and “Our Family Business.” His final TV credit was in the sitcom “A Different World” in 1989.

After his acting career, Washington returned to school, attending Loyola Marymount University, where he earned his degree. He later became a professor, specializing in courses related to Black actors in film and oral interpretation.

He married Alice Marshall in 2001, a former editor-in-chief at Wave Newspapers and a film reviews editor at Variety. Washington is survived by his wife, a brother, a sister, three children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The show’s final episode aired in 1971, but Washington’s contributions to television and his pioneering presence as a Black actor in mainstream entertainment will be remembered.