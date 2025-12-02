Sports
Kent State Athletics Celebrates Giving Tuesday with Matching Donations
KENT, Ohio – Kent State University will kick off its annual Giving Tuesday event at midnight EST on December 2, 2025. The Kent State University Foundation has pledged to match donations up to $1,000 per donor, dollar for dollar, for any foundation fund while matching dollars last. This initiative extends to all Kent State Athletics funds.
The Giving Tuesday tradition aims to bolster support for student-athletes and various athletic programs across the university. “This is a great opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our student-athletes,” said a university spokesperson. All contributions during the 24-hour event will help enhance athletic programs and facilities.
The athletics programs include men’s and women’s basketball, football, soccer, and more. Each sport is equipped with unique funds that benefit the teams directly.
In addition, Kent State’s football team recently made headlines with a thrilling victory against Northern Illinois University. The team ended its 2025 season on a high note, beating NIU 35-31 and marking the first win at Huskie Stadium in nearly 60 years. The late-game heroics included a game-winning 26-yard run by Gavin Garcia with just over four minutes remaining.
As the Golden Flashes gear up for Giving Tuesday, the community is urged to support their favorite teams. “Every dollar counts, and together, we can significantly impact Kent State Athletics for years to come,” the spokesperson added.
