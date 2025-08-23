Kentucky State Fair Judges Stir Controversy in Brownie Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A culinary controversy is unfolding at the Kentucky State Fair after judges failed to award a first-place ribbon in the highly contested brownie baking competition. Despite receiving 37 entries, the judges determined none were worthy of the top prize.

Sydney Hill, a 26-year-old nurse from Louisville, secured the only ribbon awarded — a second place — in the competition. “I mean, it’s pretty cutthroat,” Hill said. “I’m glad it made the cut.” She expressed pride in her brownie recipe, which she described as containing “lots of sugar and lots of butter,” and hopes to refine it for the upcoming holiday season.

Hill mentioned that many people have requested her brownies for Thanksgiving and Christmas. “I just want to know what my scores were so I can make it better,” she added. The judging criteria set forth by the fair’s organizers include appearance, texture, flavor, and proper bake, with a total of 100 points possible.

Judges are required to have a four-year degree in culinary sciences from the University of Kentucky. However, fair officials stated that none of the judges’ score sheets, tabulations, or notes remain on file, and they declined to release the names of the judges.

“This is the state fair. It is a competition, and we have high standards,” said Michael McGaha, superintendent of the fair’s culinary department. “The judges knew what they were looking for and chose to give second.”

Ian Cox, head of communications for the Kentucky State Fair, avoided questions regarding the lack of transparency, stating that culinary entries have increased to 3,500 this year, making it the largest competition. “We know the criteria, and it’s about seeing if something will be a blue ribbon next year,” he remarked.

The public reaction on social media has been largely critical, with comments such as, “Just because it’s the Fair, doesn’t mean it’s fair,” and “DANG, who’s judging (Gordon Ramsey)?” Despite the backlash, Hill maintains a positive outlook, saying, “My family’s compliments are enough.”