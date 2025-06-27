Kentucky’s Jaxson Robinson Eyes NBA Draft After Injury

Brooklyn, NY — Jaxson Robinson, a shooting guard from Kentucky, is making a push for the NBA Draft next week after overcoming a late-season wrist injury. ESPN analyst Jay Bilas believes Robinson’s shooting skills could lead him to be drafted on June 25-26.

Before injuring his wrist, Robinson played 24 games, averaging 13 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 46.2% from the field and an impressive 45.7% from 3-point range during SEC play. His standout performance included four 3-pointers in a crucial road win against Tennessee.

Robinson was sidelined after a torn tendon in his wrist on March 1. Kentucky’s head coach, John Calipari, stated that Robinson would be ready to play by late May or early June. He has since been cleared for contact and has been active in pre-draft workouts with teams like the Kings, Warriors, and Cavaliers.

“Just trying to take advantage of every opportunity,” Robinson said regarding his late preparation. “I’m kind of playing catch-up as far as just workouts.” He remains hopeful that his shooting prowess will attract a team during the draft.

This year’s NBA Draft includes only 59 selections, making Robinson’s path challenging. Draft expert Jonathan Givony ranks him at 65th overall, making him a borderline pick. He mentioned that even if Robinson is not drafted, his skills could lead him to secure a Two-Way contract.

Robinson, along with fellow Wildcats Koby Brea and Chris Livingston, hopes to hear their names called during the two-day event. Analysts predict that at least two former Kentucky players will be selected, adding excitement for fans of the program.

The NBA Draft begins with the first round on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second round on June 26.