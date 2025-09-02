News
Kentucky Lottery Announces Winning Numbers for September 1, 2025
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Lottery announced its winning numbers for the various draw games on Monday, September 1, 2025.
In today’s draws, the winning numbers for the Pick 3 Morning game were 0-1-3, while the Midday numbers were 0-5-9. For the Evening draw, players saw the numbers 9-3-7-6.
For the Pick 4 game, the Midday winning numbers were 8-9-1-4, and the Evening numbers were 0-1-5-7. The winning numbers for the Cash Ball were 15-18-39-46-47, with the Cash Ball number being 02.
The Powerball drawing revealed numbers 01-15-26-48-67, and the Powerball number was 19. Additionally, the Power Play number was 3.
This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu, alongside a template created by a Courier Journal digital producer. Players are encouraged to check their tickets to see if they are among the lucky winners.
