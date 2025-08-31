News
Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Lottery announced winning numbers for several draw games during the week of August 25 to August 30, 2025. Players across the state hoped to hit it big with their lottery tickets.
On Monday, August 25, players saw winning numbers for the Cash Ball as 02-03-14-30, with a Cash Ball of 24. The Lucky Ball numbers were 01-04-12-17-20, where the Lucky Ball number drawn was 06. Evening draws included 5-6-0 for Midday and 2-8-5-5 for Evening.
On Tuesday, August 26, the winning numbers for the Cash Ball were 04-15-23-30, accompanied by a Cash Ball of 21. The Lucky Ball numbers were 05-06-08-17-36 with a Lucky Ball of 12. The Evening draws for this day featured 4-8-8 for Midday and 2-0-2-1 for Evening draws.
Finally, on Saturday, August 30, the Cash Ball winning numbers were 16-20-23-33, and players aimed for a Cash Ball of 24. The Lucky Ball numbers were reported as 06-12-38-43-45, with a Lucky Ball drawn at 07. The Evening Midday draws presented winning numbers of 2-5-2 and 0-1-1-3.
All results were generated using information from TinBu and reviewed by a digital producer from the Courier Journal.
Recent Posts
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State
- 2025 NFL WR Prospects Show Winning Potential
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $950 Million After No Winner
- Prime Video Cancels ‘Motorheads,’ Producers Seek New Home
- California GOP Challenges Newsom’s Redistricting Plans Amid Polarized Politics
- Sun Devil Duo Signs NIL Deal with Adidas Ahead of 2025 Season
- Kate Middleton Sparks Buzz with Possible New Blonde Hair Color
- Liberty and Mercury Set for Critical WNBA Playoff Showdown