Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Lottery announced winning numbers for several draw games during the week of August 25 to August 30, 2025. Players across the state hoped to hit it big with their lottery tickets.

On Monday, August 25, players saw winning numbers for the Cash Ball as 02-03-14-30, with a Cash Ball of 24. The Lucky Ball numbers were 01-04-12-17-20, where the Lucky Ball number drawn was 06. Evening draws included 5-6-0 for Midday and 2-8-5-5 for Evening.

On Tuesday, August 26, the winning numbers for the Cash Ball were 04-15-23-30, accompanied by a Cash Ball of 21. The Lucky Ball numbers were 05-06-08-17-36 with a Lucky Ball of 12. The Evening draws for this day featured 4-8-8 for Midday and 2-0-2-1 for Evening draws.

Finally, on Saturday, August 30, the Cash Ball winning numbers were 16-20-23-33, and players aimed for a Cash Ball of 24. The Lucky Ball numbers were reported as 06-12-38-43-45, with a Lucky Ball drawn at 07. The Evening Midday draws presented winning numbers of 2-5-2 and 0-1-1-3.

All results were generated using information from TinBu and reviewed by a digital producer from the Courier Journal.