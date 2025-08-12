Kentucky Lottery Winning Numbers for August 2025 Released

Frankfort, KY — The Kentucky Lottery announced its winning numbers for several draw games over the past week. Players hoping to score big can check their tickets against these results for the week of August 10 to August 11, 2025.

On Monday, August 11, the winning numbers included 15-17-24-35 for the Cash Ball with a Cash Ball number of 06. For the Lucky Ball, players were looking at numbers 18-22-26-40-46 with a Lucky Ball of 03. Evening draw results showed numbers 4-4-5 and midday numbers were 1-9-8, with an additional evening draw yielding 7-7-3-6 and midday numbers of 9-2-6-4. The Powerball numbers for this day were 06-16-33-40-62, with the Powerball at 02 and a Power Play of 2.

The day before, on Sunday, August 10, the winning numbers featured 07-27-28-31 for the Cash Ball with a Cash Ball of 24. The Lucky Ball results were 06-11-25-40-46 with a Lucky Ball of 07. Evening draws reported 7-0-5 and midday results were 5-4-5. The additional evening draw recorded was 6-5-4-1, while midday results also included 7-5-6-9.

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, August 6, the Cash Ball winners were 02-03-11-25, with a Cash Ball number of 20. The Lucky Ball lineup consisted of 07-22-38-39-40, and a Lucky Ball of 03. Evening draw results showed numbers 6-9-8 and midday numbers were 4-0-7. The additional evening draw showed 8-2-8-7 while midday results had numbers 1-1-5-9. Powerball results from that day included 15-27-43-45-53, with a Powerball number of 09 and a Power Play of 2. The Powerball numbers were also reported as 09-19-21-33-46, with the Powerball at 23.

Feeling lucky? Players are encouraged to check their tickets against these numbers.