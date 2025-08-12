News
Kentucky Lottery Winning Numbers for August 2025 Released
Frankfort, KY — The Kentucky Lottery announced its winning numbers for several draw games over the past week. Players hoping to score big can check their tickets against these results for the week of August 10 to August 11, 2025.
On Monday, August 11, the winning numbers included 15-17-24-35 for the Cash Ball with a Cash Ball number of 06. For the Lucky Ball, players were looking at numbers 18-22-26-40-46 with a Lucky Ball of 03. Evening draw results showed numbers 4-4-5 and midday numbers were 1-9-8, with an additional evening draw yielding 7-7-3-6 and midday numbers of 9-2-6-4. The Powerball numbers for this day were 06-16-33-40-62, with the Powerball at 02 and a Power Play of 2.
The day before, on Sunday, August 10, the winning numbers featured 07-27-28-31 for the Cash Ball with a Cash Ball of 24. The Lucky Ball results were 06-11-25-40-46 with a Lucky Ball of 07. Evening draws reported 7-0-5 and midday results were 5-4-5. The additional evening draw recorded was 6-5-4-1, while midday results also included 7-5-6-9.
Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, August 6, the Cash Ball winners were 02-03-11-25, with a Cash Ball number of 20. The Lucky Ball lineup consisted of 07-22-38-39-40, and a Lucky Ball of 03. Evening draw results showed numbers 6-9-8 and midday numbers were 4-0-7. The additional evening draw showed 8-2-8-7 while midday results had numbers 1-1-5-9. Powerball results from that day included 15-27-43-45-53, with a Powerball number of 09 and a Power Play of 2. The Powerball numbers were also reported as 09-19-21-33-46, with the Powerball at 23.
Feeling lucky? Players are encouraged to check their tickets against these numbers. This results page is generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Courier Journal digital producer.
Recent Posts
- ATP Tour Announces Upcoming Tournament Schedule in Major Cities
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Epstein Document Transparency
- Chile Sets Dates for Upcoming Friendly Matches in Russia
- Real Madrid to Face WSG Tirol in Preseason Friendly This August 12
- Echoes of the End: New Fantasy Adventure Coming August 12, 2025
- Next James Bond Candidates: Who Will Step Into The Tuxedo?
- Nike Sues CLOT’s Edison Chen for $126 Million in Breach of Contract
- Salzburg Hosts Brugge in Champions League Qualifiers
- Fenerbahçe Faces Feyenoord in UEFA Qualification Decider
- Rangers Dominate Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Champions League Qualifier