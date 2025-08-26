Kentucky Lottery Winning Numbers: Aug. 23-25, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Lottery has released the winning numbers for several draw games over the weekend. Players from around the state hope to strike it rich with these results.

On Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, the winning numbers for the Cash Ball were 08-25-27-34, with the Cash Ball being 22. In the Lucky Ball game, the winning numbers were 09-11-17-25-42, and the Lucky Ball was 11. Evening draw results included 5-6-7 for the first game, while the midday draw reported 7-7-3.

Moving to Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, the Cash Ball winning numbers were 12-19-22-30, with a Cash Ball of 05. The Lucky Ball numbers were 09-16-18-25-42, with 15 as the Lucky Ball. Evening numbers for this day were 4-5-1, and the midday numbers were reported as 1-2-6.

On Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, players checked their tickets for the Cash Ball numbers 02-03-14-30, and the Cash Ball of 24. The Lucky Ball game produced winning numbers of 01-04-12-17-20, with a Lucky Ball of 06. Evening results included 5-6-0, and midday stats reflected 5-3-8.

Finally, last week’s Powerball numbers reported were 11-14-34-47-51, with a Powerball of 18 and Power Play of 2 on Saturday. Sunday saw Powerball winning numbers at 09-23-24-33-44, with a Powerball of 19. On Monday, players revealed winning numbers of 16-19-34-37-64 as well as a Powerball of 22 and Power Play of 3.

Players are invited to check their tickets and see if luck is on their side this week.