News
Kentucky Lottery Winning Numbers: Aug. 23-25, 2025
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Lottery has released the winning numbers for several draw games over the weekend. Players from around the state hope to strike it rich with these results.
On Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, the winning numbers for the Cash Ball were 08-25-27-34, with the Cash Ball being 22. In the Lucky Ball game, the winning numbers were 09-11-17-25-42, and the Lucky Ball was 11. Evening draw results included 5-6-7 for the first game, while the midday draw reported 7-7-3.
Moving to Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, the Cash Ball winning numbers were 12-19-22-30, with a Cash Ball of 05. The Lucky Ball numbers were 09-16-18-25-42, with 15 as the Lucky Ball. Evening numbers for this day were 4-5-1, and the midday numbers were reported as 1-2-6.
On Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, players checked their tickets for the Cash Ball numbers 02-03-14-30, and the Cash Ball of 24. The Lucky Ball game produced winning numbers of 01-04-12-17-20, with a Lucky Ball of 06. Evening results included 5-6-0, and midday stats reflected 5-3-8.
Finally, last week’s Powerball numbers reported were 11-14-34-47-51, with a Powerball of 18 and Power Play of 2 on Saturday. Sunday saw Powerball winning numbers at 09-23-24-33-44, with a Powerball of 19. On Monday, players revealed winning numbers of 16-19-34-37-64 as well as a Powerball of 22 and Power Play of 3.
Players are invited to check their tickets and see if luck is on their side this week.
Recent Posts
- Pastor Calls Out Rick Ross Amid Target Boycott Controversy
- EuroBasket 2025 Kicks Off With 24 Teams Competing
- Naomi Osaka Shines in Sparkling Outfit at US Open Victory
- Chelsea Pursues Garnacho for £40 Million Transfer Deal
- Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight
- 35 Years Since Deadly F5 Tornado Struck Illinois Towns
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke