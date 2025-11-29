Sports
Kentucky vs. Louisville: Tension High in Rivalry Game Today
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats (5-6) are set to face the Louisville Cardinals (7-4) today at noon ET at L&N Stadium in a highly anticipated football rivalry matchup. This game marks the regular-season finale for both teams and carries significant implications for postseason eligibility.
Louisville aims to secure back-to-back victories over Kentucky for the first time since a five-game stretch from 2011 to 2015. Meanwhile, Kentucky seeks to earn their sixth win, which would clinch a bowl berth for the ninth time in ten years. The Wildcats entered today’s game with a record of 5-6 after starting the season strong at 7-1, but they have struggled recently, losing their last three games.
The two teams have a storied rivalry, with Kentucky currently leading their all-time series 19-16, although Louisville has the edge in matchups since the rivalry became annual in 1994, boasting a 16-14 record over that span.
The game will be broadcast nationally on the ACC Network, featuring Jorge Sedano and Rodney McLeod in the booth, alongside Victoria Arlen reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options include ESPN’s service and others offering free trials.
As for betting odds, Louisville is favored by 3 points, with an over/under set at 46.5. Kentucky’s quarterback, Cutter Boley, has shown promise but struggled last week, and the Wildcats will need him to find his rhythm against Louisville’s defense. The Cardinals’ offense, led by star receiver Chris Bell, has struggled of late but poses a threat to Kentucky’s secondary, which has seen better days.
Fans eagerly await this clash, hoping to see if Kentucky can find a way to secure their postseason hopes or if Louisville can regain momentum heading into bowl season.
