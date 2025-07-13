Sports
Kentucky Native Sarah Kellam Joins LPGA as Digital Content Manager
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sarah Kellam, a native of Kentucky, has been named the Manager of Digital Content for the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). With a background in collegiate golf, Kellam played for Northern Kentucky University before transitioning to a career in digital media.
Kellam brings a wealth of experience to the LPGA, having worked as a freelance content creator prior to her new role. Her passion for golf and storytelling will enhance the LPGA’s outreach and engagement with fans.
“I’m excited to contribute to a sport that’s not just about competition but also about community and growth,” Kellam said in a recent interview. She aims to connect with audiences through innovative digital strategies.
The LPGA is focusing on expanding its digital presence, and Kellam’s hire comes at a crucial time for the organization. As the association prepares for its upcoming events, they are eager to leverage digital platforms to reach a broader audience.
In her new position, Kellam will oversee the creation and management of online content, aiming to elevate the LPGA’s message and appeal. Her work will play a significant role in promoting the sport and engaging fans in meaningful ways.
Recent Posts
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep