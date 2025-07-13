Kentucky Native Sarah Kellam Joins LPGA as Digital Content Manager

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sarah Kellam, a native of Kentucky, has been named the Manager of Digital Content for the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). With a background in collegiate golf, Kellam played for Northern Kentucky University before transitioning to a career in digital media.

Kellam brings a wealth of experience to the LPGA, having worked as a freelance content creator prior to her new role. Her passion for golf and storytelling will enhance the LPGA’s outreach and engagement with fans.

“I’m excited to contribute to a sport that’s not just about competition but also about community and growth,” Kellam said in a recent interview. She aims to connect with audiences through innovative digital strategies.

The LPGA is focusing on expanding its digital presence, and Kellam’s hire comes at a crucial time for the organization. As the association prepares for its upcoming events, they are eager to leverage digital platforms to reach a broader audience.

In her new position, Kellam will oversee the creation and management of online content, aiming to elevate the LPGA’s message and appeal. Her work will play a significant role in promoting the sport and engaging fans in meaningful ways.