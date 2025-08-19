Kentucky Players Shine in NBA 2K26 and WNBA

Atlanta, Georgia – Former University of Kentucky players Rhyne Howard and Ameera Amoore are making waves in the WNBA and video game world. Howard is featured in NBA 2K26 with an impressive 86 overall rating, while Amoore, a recent draft pick, is expected to join the game soon.

Howard, who plays for the Atlanta Dream, has become a standout as the team’s third-highest rated player, following Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, each rated at 89. Howard’s overall rating highlights her strong performance, including a three-point shooting rating of 83, just behind teammate Allisha Gray, who holds an 84.

Despite the Dream’s team rating of 82 in the game, their success in the actual WNBA season speaks volumes. The Dream currently hold a 21-12 record, placing them second in the league, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx, who are at 28-5.

Both Howard and Amoore have had incredible journeys, previously leading the Wildcats to significant victories, including a game where they each scored 43 points. In the gaming world, their talents are now extended into NBA 2K26, allowing fans to play with them on their consoles.

Kentucky Sports Radio continues to cover these developments with excitement, reflecting on how these athletes shape WNBA narratives and engage fans.

As athletes transition from college sports to professional competitions, the impact they leave remains significant, both on the court and in digital arenas.