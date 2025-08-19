Sports
Kentucky Players Shine in NBA 2K26 and WNBA
Atlanta, Georgia – Former University of Kentucky players Rhyne Howard and Ameera Amoore are making waves in the WNBA and video game world. Howard is featured in NBA 2K26 with an impressive 86 overall rating, while Amoore, a recent draft pick, is expected to join the game soon.
Howard, who plays for the Atlanta Dream, has become a standout as the team’s third-highest rated player, following Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones, each rated at 89. Howard’s overall rating highlights her strong performance, including a three-point shooting rating of 83, just behind teammate Allisha Gray, who holds an 84.
Despite the Dream’s team rating of 82 in the game, their success in the actual WNBA season speaks volumes. The Dream currently hold a 21-12 record, placing them second in the league, trailing only the Minnesota Lynx, who are at 28-5.
Both Howard and Amoore have had incredible journeys, previously leading the Wildcats to significant victories, including a game where they each scored 43 points. In the gaming world, their talents are now extended into NBA 2K26, allowing fans to play with them on their consoles.
Kentucky Sports Radio continues to cover these developments with excitement, reflecting on how these athletes shape WNBA narratives and engage fans.
As athletes transition from college sports to professional competitions, the impact they leave remains significant, both on the court and in digital arenas.
Recent Posts
- Unexpected Glow from 3I/ATLAS Raises Questions of Alien Technology
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations