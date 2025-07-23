Kentucky Police Arrest Man in $25,000 Drug Bust

RUSSELL COUNTY, KY (07/20/2025) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers arrested a man following a drug investigation in Russell County on July 17. The arrest is part of a broader operation targeting trafficking of controlled substances, with the seized drugs valued at approximately $25,000.

Troopers conducted the investigation in collaboration with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) as they attempted to locate a wanted male at a residence on Briar Patch Road. Upon arriving at the scene, they observed a suspicious SUV with an open back hatch and several individuals nearby.

As they approached, Troopers detected the strong smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Further inspection revealed several bags of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. In total, law enforcement found about 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 8 ounces of suspected marijuana, along with a significant amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Buddy Bernard was arrested and taken to the Russell County Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including trafficking in controlled substances, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Senior Trooper Blaine Sharp is leading the investigation, receiving assistance from additional Troopers from KSP Post 15 and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.