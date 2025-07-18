News
Kentucky Ranch Celebrates 50 Years of Summer Camp for Kids
Grayson County, Kentucky – The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch celebrated its 50th camping season from June 9 to July 17, offering kids a memorable summer adventure. This year, the camp hosted children from various counties between July 14 and 17, including Grayson County campers Destinlee Miller, Irelynn Gaithet, and Alilyana Quiggins.
The Boys & Girls Ranch provides an essential service as a non-profit organization focused on building self-esteem and respect among youth for themselves, others, and law enforcement. The camp operates free of charge for attendees, thanks to generous donations and support from sheriffs and community members, with costs estimated at around $500 per camper per week.
Activities at the camp include arts and crafts, sports, swimming, fishing, and archery, as well as enriching programs that teach leadership, drug awareness, fire prevention, and horse appreciation. Executive Director Jerry Wagner expressed gratitude for the ongoing support of the camp, noting the significant impact these contributions make on children’s lives.
This summer, campers came from Ballard, Bullitt, Daviess, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Hardin, Lincoln, Marshall, Mercer, Shelby, Trigg, and Union counties, reinforcing the camp’s commitment to serve youths across the region. For those interested in contributing to this cause, more information can be obtained by contacting the Ranch at 270-362-8660.
