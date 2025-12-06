Kentucky Volleyball Sweeps Wofford in NCAA Tournament Opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team defeated Wofford College 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-12) in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night. Brooklyn DeLeye led the Wildcats with 14 kills while Molly Tuozzo recorded 19 digs, helping Kentucky secure a spot in the second round.

The match took place at the Historic Memorial Coliseum where Kentucky, the tournament’s top seed, will face No. 8 seed UCLA on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Throughout the match, Kentucky showcased impressive statistics, hitting .298 overall and achieving a .438 hitting percentage in the third set. The Wildcats’ defense set a school record for digs in a three-set match with a total of 66 digs, surpassing previous records, both regular and postseason. Tuozzo’s 19 digs led the team, with three other players contributing double-digit digs.

Wofford entered the tournament as champions of the Southern Conference and finishes the season with a 17-14 record. This was the second trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Terriers, who had faced the Wildcats in a previous match in 2023.

In the first set, Kentucky dominated, taking an early lead and closing the frame with a 5-0 scoring run. The Wildcats’ strong service game, led by Eva Hudson’s early contributions, allowed them to pull away from Wofford, who struggled offensively.

The second set was more competitive, with Wofford holding the lead at times. However, Kentucky rallied to take control towards the end, finishing the set with another strong performance.

The third set saw Kentucky’s momentum continue to build, finishing the match decisively. DeLeye’s final kill capped off the sweep for the Wildcats.

Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner praised his team’s performance and emphasized the importance of home support. “Our fans play a huge role in our success, and their support is vital as we advance in the tournament,” Skinner said.

As the Wildcats prepare to take on UCLA, both Tuozzo and DeLeye expressed confidence in their team’s abilities, noting the effort and determination exhibited throughout the season.