Sports
Kentucky Volleyball Sweeps Wofford in NCAA Tournament Opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky volleyball team defeated Wofford College 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-12) in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday night. Brooklyn DeLeye led the Wildcats with 14 kills while Molly Tuozzo recorded 19 digs, helping Kentucky secure a spot in the second round.
The match took place at the Historic Memorial Coliseum where Kentucky, the tournament’s top seed, will face No. 8 seed UCLA on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Throughout the match, Kentucky showcased impressive statistics, hitting .298 overall and achieving a .438 hitting percentage in the third set. The Wildcats’ defense set a school record for digs in a three-set match with a total of 66 digs, surpassing previous records, both regular and postseason. Tuozzo’s 19 digs led the team, with three other players contributing double-digit digs.
Wofford entered the tournament as champions of the Southern Conference and finishes the season with a 17-14 record. This was the second trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Terriers, who had faced the Wildcats in a previous match in 2023.
In the first set, Kentucky dominated, taking an early lead and closing the frame with a 5-0 scoring run. The Wildcats’ strong service game, led by Eva Hudson’s early contributions, allowed them to pull away from Wofford, who struggled offensively.
The second set was more competitive, with Wofford holding the lead at times. However, Kentucky rallied to take control towards the end, finishing the set with another strong performance.
The third set saw Kentucky’s momentum continue to build, finishing the match decisively. DeLeye’s final kill capped off the sweep for the Wildcats.
Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner praised his team’s performance and emphasized the importance of home support. “Our fans play a huge role in our success, and their support is vital as we advance in the tournament,” Skinner said.
As the Wildcats prepare to take on UCLA, both Tuozzo and DeLeye expressed confidence in their team’s abilities, noting the effort and determination exhibited throughout the season.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown