Sports
Kentucky Wildcats Add Former LSU Defensive Lineman Ahmad Breaux
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky football has secured a commitment from former LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux, who announced his transfer on Sunday. Breaux, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound athlete from Ruston, Louisiana, brings valuable experience with two years of eligibility remaining.
The Wildcats have been active in the transfer portal, with Breaux being the fourth addition this cycle. The recent influx of talent includes Western Carolina cornerback Hasaan Sykes, Arkansas linebacker, and Gardner-Webb EDGE.
Breaux had a standout freshman season at LSU, playing in 13 games and earning two starts. His performance earned him the title of LSU Defensive Freshman of the Year, where he totaled 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
In his second season with the Tigers, he recorded 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack while participating in 12 games. Breaux originally played linebacker in high school but transitioned to the defensive line after adding significant weight to his frame.
The addition of Breaux is part of Kentucky’s strategy to strengthen their defense ahead of the 2026 season. The Wildcats seek to create a robust line of scrimmage, especially after losing key players last season.
Before joining LSU, Breaux was highly ranked as a three-star recruit, noted as the No. 667 prospect in his class according to Rivals. He played an integral role in helping Ruston High School win its first state title since 1990 under former NFL All-Pro coach.
With the transfer portal remaining a vital component of roster construction, Kentucky fans have reasons to be optimistic with Breaux’s commitment, along with the other recent signings aimed at enhancing their defensive capabilities.
