Kentucky Wildcats Host Struggling Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday Night

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky Wildcats will look to rebound from their first loss of the season as they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Kroger Field on Saturday night. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU.

Kentucky (1-1) is coming off a tough 30-23 loss to No. 20 Ole Miss, where they had a 10-0 lead before the Rebels came back to claim victory. Despite late-game opportunities, the Wildcats couldn’t convert. Eastern Michigan (0-2) is seeking its first victory of the season after losing both of its games against Texas State and Long Island.

In the lead-up to the game, Kentucky’s offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan expressed frustration over last week’s performance, stating, “We thought we could have put up 30-plus points in that game. Self-inflicted wounds hurt us. We know we’ve got to play better at all levels.” Hamdan is emphasizing the potential in his squad, believing they possess the talent and strategy to improve significantly.

The Wildcats have a history of success against Eastern Michigan, leading the all-time series 2-0. Their previous meetings occurred in 2017 and 2019, with victories of 24-20 and 28-17, respectively. The last matchup saw Kentucky win 38-17 on September 7, 2019, showcasing a dominant performance with 461 total yards.

For this game, Kentucky is expected to feature Cutter Boley, who will take over quarterback duties due to Zach Calzada’s injury. Boley’s debut comes as the Wildcats hope to exploit an Eastern Michigan team that has struggled against their first two opponents.

Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton is trying to find answers after disappointing losses. Running back Dontae McMillan is a bright spot, averaging 8.0 yards per carry and scoring touchdowns in his first two games. Meanwhile, quarterback Noah Kim ranks second in the Mid-American Conference for passing yards with 437.

As the Wildcats prepare for kickoff, the Eagles will need a robust running game and a strong defensive performance to have a chance against Kentucky, who are currently favored by 24.5 points.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. ET.