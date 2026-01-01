Sports
Kentucky Wildcats Lose QB1 Cutter Boley to Transfer Portal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a significant development for the football program ahead of the portal opening on Jan. 2. The news was reported by On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos and ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
As the Wildcats prepare for the new era under head coach Will Stein, who is currently pursuing a national championship with Oregon, losing Boley raises questions about the future of the team’s offense. Boley was anticipated to return as the starting quarterback after a successful freshman season.
Boley, a product of Lexington Christian Academy, had impressive stats during his first two seasons, throwing for 2,498 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over 15 games. He still has three years of eligibility remaining.
The departure of Boley is part of a broader wave of roster changes, with 12 other players, including DJ Waller Jr. and Steven Soles Jr., also reportedly entering the portal. As the transfer portal window opens, Kentucky will need to identify a suitable replacement for Boley as they move forward in the 2026 season.
Fans and analysts alike will keep a close eye on the developments as the Wildcats navigate this transition.
