Sports
Kentucky Wildcats Name Zach Calzada Starting Quarterback for Season Opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats have named Zach Calzada their starting quarterback for the upcoming season opener against Toledo on Aug. 30, a source told ESPN.
Calzada, a seventh-year senior, edged out redshirt freshman Cutter Boley for the position during fall camp. He brings significant experience, having started 32 games and collecting a 23-9 record throughout his college career.
The new quarterback started his journey in college football at Texas A&M, where he played from 2019 to 2021. He had a standout season last year at Incarnate Word, throwing for 3,744 yards and 35 touchdowns, ranking second in the FCS in passing touchdowns.
His most notable performance was during the 2021 season, where he led Texas A&M to victory against the top-ranked University of Alabama, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns. His total career stats include 8,660 passing yards and 73 touchdowns while also rushing for 380 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops expressed confidence in Calzada’s abilities, praising his experience and strong arm. Stoops stated, “Zach has been steady and very good through camp,” signaling that Calzada’s consistent performance set him apart.
The Wildcats’ schedule features tough games early in the season, starting with Toledo, who pulled off an upset against Mississippi State last season, followed by SEC matchups against Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Georgia.
Calzada is ready for the challenge, saying, “We can see and feel the pressure that’s with this upcoming season. I think just coming every day and putting our best foot forward is important for us.”
The kickoff for the game against Toledo is set for 12:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.
