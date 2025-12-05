Kentucky Wildcats Set to Face Gonzaga Bulldogs in Nashville Showdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Kentucky Wildcats are gearing up to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena. This matchup marks the fourth consecutive season that these two highly-ranked programs will clash.

Kentucky (5-3) is coming off a tough 67-64 loss to North Carolina, where they battled hard but fell short at Rupp Arena. Head coach Mark Pope expressed his frustrations but remains hopeful for growth and resilience within his team. “We’re not right now. We’re not, but we have a chance to grow,” Pope said. “The hardships we face now will help us become great later.”

The Wildcats feature five players averaging double digits in scoring, led by Denzel Aberdeen with 13.5 points per game and closely followed by Otega Oweh at 13.4. Moreno leads on the boards with an average of 7.8 rebounds.

On the flip side, Gonzaga (7-1) has been strong this season, with significant wins against ranked opponents, including Alabama. Coach Mark Few acknowledges Kentucky’s potential and challenges in this intense rivalry. “They’re going through some things that we went through before,” Few said, enhancing the urgency for both sides.

The all-time series currently stands at 2-2, making this encounter pivotal for both teams. Current stats indicate Gonzaga has the edge in terms of average points per game (90.8) and rebounding (44.6 per game). Betting markets opened with Gonzaga favored by 3.5 points, indicating the close nature of this competition.

As the Wildcats prepare for this crucial game, the focus will be on improving their defense and rebounding to compete effectively against Gonzaga’s size and skill.