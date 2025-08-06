Kentucky Women’s Basketball Reveals 2025-26 SEC Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team announced its Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday. The Wildcats will kick off the conference play against LSU on New Year’s Day and conclude the season on March 1 with a home game against South Carolina in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

The Wildcats are expected to announce additional nonconference games shortly. The details about television broadcasts and game times will be shared at a later date. During the regular season, UK will play 16 games against SEC teams, consisting of eight home and eight away contests.

This marks the second consecutive year where Kentucky will face just one conference opponent in a home-and-away format, a change implemented last season with the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma into SEC.

In head coach Kenny Brooks’ first season with the Wildcats during the previous year, the team finished with an 11-5 SEC record, earning a fourth-place finish in a competitive league. Kentucky achieved several milestones, including winning eight SEC games by at least 14 points, a statistic that ranks as the second most in program history since the 2009-10 season.

The Wildcats will begin their conference schedule on the road at LSU, which is coming off a strong season with a top-ranked freshman class, as outlined in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25. Following the opening game, Kentucky will host its first home game against Missouri on January 4.

The SEC schedule requires teams to accommodate exciting back-to-back matchups, with games against Oklahoma and Florida at home followed by away games against Mississippi State and Tennessee.

February’s schedule includes a visit to Arkansas and two games at home against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. A noticeable highlight will be a road game at Texas on February 9.

The season wraps up with away games against Vanderbilt and Auburn before the final showdown at home against South Carolina.

The 2026 SEC Tournament is set to take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, from March 4-8. Further updates about the Wildcats’ nonconference and conference matchups will be shared soon.