Kenya Defeats Zambia 1-0 in African Nations Championship Clash

Nairobi, Kenya – In a tense match at the Moi International Sports Centre on Sunday, Kenya beat Zambia 1-0 in the African Nations Championship. The victory grants Kenya crucial points in the group stage, with Ryan Ogam scoring the lone goal in the 78th minute.

Both teams started aggressively, with Kenya applying constant pressure and Zambia struggling to mount a significant attack. Muchiri orchestrated the action that led to Kenya’s goal, finding Ogam with a precise pass. Ogam turned in the box and unleashed a powerful shot that the goalkeeper could not stop.

During the match, Zambia attempted to respond with long-range shots but could not find the target. Notably, Kampaba’s free kick sailed over the crossbar, highlighting Zambia’s offensive struggles throughout the game.

The match saw several substitutions as both coaches tried to shift the dynamics. Kenya replace Omndi, Ogam, and Onyango with Sakari, Okwaro, and Oluch after scoring to maintain their advantage.

Yellow cards were issued, with Mwanza and Kampamba from Zambia receiving cautions for aggressive challenges. The game became slower in the final moments as both teams fought to maintain possession.

Kenya’s defense held strong under pressure, securing the win as they prepare for the next challenges in the tournament. Coach Benni McCarthy expressed pride in his team’s performance, emphasizing the need to build on this success.

This victory signifies Kenya’s determination as they advance to the knockout stage of the African Nations Championship, with their next match already anticipated.