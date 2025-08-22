Kenya Faces Madagascar in CHAN 2024 Quarterfinal Showdown

Nairobi, Kenya – The Kenya national team will take on Madagascar in the quarterfinals of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Friday, August 22, at 14:00 GMT at Kasarani Stadium. This match promises to be a tactical battle as both teams performed strongly in their group matches.

The Harambees Stars have conceded only one goal across their four group matches, scoring four in total. Coach Benni McCarthy has showcased his tactical skills, managing to hold strong for over 50 minutes despite being down a player in two of their games.

Madagascar, the bronze medalists from 2022, aims to improve on their last tournament performance, where they reached the semifinals before losing to the eventual champions, Senegal. The match will be broadcast live on Canal+Sport 1, as well as on the national channels of both teams.

Viewers can follow the line-ups, halftime scores, and match summaries on Africa Top Sports. Players to watch include Kenya’s Austine Odhiambo and Ryan Ogam, each with two goals in the tournament. For Madagascar, Lalaina Cliver Rafanomezantsoa stands out with two goals and two assists.

This quarterfinal match sets the stage for an intense showdown with both teams vying for a place in the semifinals. The last encounter between these two teams was a friendly in 2019, which Kenya won 1-0.