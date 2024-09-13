World
Kenya Participates in Global Diaspora Conference in Cape Verde
Kenya has joined a global diaspora conference held in Cape Verde, focusing on shaping future policies related to diaspora communities worldwide. This event marks a significant collaborative effort among nations to address common challenges and opportunities faced by diaspora populations.
The conference brings together representatives from various countries, including government officials, policy makers, and influential community leaders, to discuss and devise strategies aimed at fostering positive engagement between diaspora communities and their home countries.
The participation of Kenya in this esteemed forum underscores the country’s commitment to actively participate in international dialogues that seek to enhance the well-being and integration of its diaspora. These discussions are pivotal in crafting policies that ensure inclusive growth and development for all citizens, both within the nation and abroad.
The event is expected to result in comprehensive resolutions that emphasize the importance of addressing issues such as diaspora remittances, dual citizenship, and the role of diaspora in national development.
