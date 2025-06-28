Kenyans Plan Nationwide March to Honor Victims of Past Protests

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenyans are set to march nationwide on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of the protests that stormed Parliament last year, leading to multiple fatalities. Activists and families of those killed and missing want to honor the victims, but there are concerns the event could turn violent.

The protests, which saw over 60 fatalities, began peacefully on June 18, 2023, but spiraled into chaos following a heavy-handed police response. Originally sparked by proposed tax increases, the demands grew to include broader calls for government reform and the resignation of President William Ruto.

The upcoming event is being termed a “people’s public holiday” by opposition leaders and comes in the wake of a recent upheaval triggered by the death of a teacher while in police custody. Rights activists report that police brutality continues to escalate, raising fears of further violence during the march.

“The Kenyan youth view the state as incapable of delivering and quick to suppress dissent,” said political analyst Mikhail Nyamweya. He emphasized the deep-seated mistrust many have in the government.

Demonstrators plan to hold peaceful processions, with some expected to walk toward Parliament and the president’s office while laying flowers and lighting candles in memory of those lost. Vigils are planned for the evening prior to the march.

Despite assurances from the police to maintain peace, tensions remain high. Nairobi’s regional police commander, George Seda, is urging participants to keep to non-violent demonstrations. However, recent protests have seen infiltrators, described as hired thugs, disrupt events.

Amidst this unrest, representatives from various countries, including the US and UK, have voiced their support for Kenyans’ rights to peaceful assembly, urging all involved to refrain from violence. The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops echoed this sentiment, criticising excessive force by security forces.

“A society that instils fear in its youth for simply speaking out is a society walking away from justice,” said Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria, advocating for peaceful activities and proper protection of citizens.