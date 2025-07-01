Kepa Arrizabalaga Joins Arsenal After Leaving Chelsea

London, England – Arsenal Football Club has announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea. The transfer, reported to be a £5 million deal, comes after Kepa’s extensive tenure at Stamford Bridge, where he became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in 2018. At 30 years old, Kepa brings a wealth of experience to Arsenal’s goalkeeping roster.

Kepa’s career started at Athletic Bilbao, where he joined the academy at age 10. He made his way up through their ranks, spending time on loan at Ponferradina and Real Valladolid before making a name for himself as a top goalkeeper. His time with Chelsea saw him win prestigious trophies, including the Champions League, Europa League, and Club World Cup, making 163 appearances during his seven years with the club.

After facing tough competition at Chelsea, Kepa was loaned out to Real Madrid and Bournemouth in the past two seasons, where he significantly contributed by helping both teams achieve strong results. While at Bournemouth, he recorded nine clean sheets out of 35 matches, underscoring his skills and reliability as a shot-stopper.

Upon signing with Arsenal, Kepa expressed his excitement: “I’m really, really happy to be here, really excited and looking forward to what is coming,” he stated. He noted the ambition of Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta and goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana, both of whom showed enthusiasm for his arrival.

Arsenal’s Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, highlighted Kepa’s experience and winning mentality, saying, “We are really excited to have Kepa join our Arsenal family.” Arteta also praised Kepa for his hard work and commitment, stating, “He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from.”

Kepa will wear jersey number 13 and will report to the Sobha Realty Training Centre to join his new teammates. This transfer is pending the completion of all regulatory processes, but both the player and club are eager for what is next in their journey together.