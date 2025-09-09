Keri Russell Welcomes Bradley Whitford in ‘The Diplomat’ Season 3

LOS ANGELES, CA — ‘The Diplomat‘ is set to welcome a familiar face in its upcoming third season. Keri Russell, who leads the Netflix series, will be joined by Bradley Whitford, known for his role in ‘The West Wing.’ This casting decision has sparked excitement among fans of both shows.

Showrunner Debora Cahn shared her initial concerns about bringing Whitford on board, fearing the show would become a ‘West Wing cover band.’ However, she has since embraced the idea, stating, ‘I got more confident that we could have the two of them in the same place and it would feel like something new.’

Whitford will portray Todd, the husband of U.S. Vice President Grace Penn, played by Allison Janney. Cahn believes audiences will enjoy the new depth this relationship provides, allowing viewers to see Grace as a three-dimensional person.

Cahn noted, ‘Seeing Grace Penn interact with her husband will add a new layer to Allison Janney’s character.’ The show aims to distinguish itself from ‘The West Wing’ while also giving fans a nod to the past.

The Diplomat has garnered praise for its political thrills over its first two seasons and continues to build anticipation for Season 3, which will premiere later this year. You can catch up on previous seasons on Netflix to prepare for the new episodes.