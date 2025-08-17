Kershaw Leads Dodgers to Crucial 3-2 Win Over Padres

LOS ANGELES, California — Clayton Kershaw, the veteran ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers, delivered a stellar performance on Friday night, leading his team to a crucial 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw, who turned 37 this season, demonstrated why he is a future Hall of Famer by pitching six innings and allowing just one run on two hits.

The Dodgers entered the game on a four-game losing streak, and with the Padres riding a five-game win streak, the stakes were high. Kershaw’s strong start helped stabilize a beleaguered Dodgers rotation that has struggled with injuries. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Kershaw, stating, “We had the right guy on the mound tonight. I think we all know that.”

Initially returning from offseason knee and foot surgeries, Kershaw had a mixed start to the season. His ERA hovered at 3.62 before finding his rhythm this month, where he has allowed only two runs in three starts. On Friday, the only run he allowed was a solo homer that hit the left-field foul pole.

The game was marked by tight pitching and defense, with Kershaw restricting the Padres’ lineup while the Dodgers’ bullpen added support, allowing just one run over the last three innings. Kershaw noted, “It just takes one to get going. Hopefully this was it tonight for us.”

The Dodgers secured the lead when right fielder provided a key insurance run with a solo home run in the seventh inning, confirming the team’s resurgence. Kershaw’s performance was vital as he faced a formidable Padres lineup, which has strengthened since the trade deadline.

The win ties the teams in the National League West at the top of the division, complicating the playoff race as the Dodgers gear up for more matchups against the Padres in the coming days. Looking ahead, Kershaw emphasized the importance of stepping up, stating, “As a starter, you’re supposed to pitch well.”