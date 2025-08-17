Kershaw Shines in Dodgers’ 3-2 Victory Over Padres

LOS ANGELES, CA — Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers ace, delivered a clutch performance Friday night, guiding his team to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers facing a four-game losing streak and the Padres on a five-game winning run, Kershaw pitched six innings, allowing just one run on two hits.

This win came at a critical time, as the Dodgers and Padres are now tied for first place in the National League West after the Dodgers had previously led by nine games. ‘We had the right guy on the mound tonight,’ said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Kershaw’s recent performances have been instrumental in stabilizing the rotation, particularly after he returned from offseason surgeries.

Despite a shaky start to the season, Kershaw has found his rhythm, posting a 3.01 ERA and a record of 7-2. On Friday, he struck out three batters and walked one, demonstrating his skill with a sharper slider than in previous outings.

In a game that brought intense competition, the Dodgers were also dealing with injury setbacks, including the absence of key player Max Muncy due to an oblique strain. Nonetheless, contributions from players like Mookie Betts, who hit a crucial solo home run in the seventh inning, bolstered the team’s effort.

Kershaw emphasized the importance of teamwork. ‘It just takes one to get going,’ he said. ‘Hopefully this was it tonight for us.’

The Dodgers utilized a solid performance from their bullpen, which allowed only one run over the last three innings, helping to secure the win. The focus and intensity of the game were palpable, according to Roberts, who noted that the team had a sharp mindset on the field.

As the rivalry between the Dodgers and Padres heats up, the teams will face off five more times in the following nine days. For now, Kershaw’s standout performance has reignited the hope of the Dodgers’ loyal fanbase.