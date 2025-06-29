Keselowski Pushes for Wins as Playoffs Approach

HAMPTON, Ga. — In last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, all three Roush Fenway Keselowski drivers finished in the top 10, with Chris Buescher leading the way in fourth place. Ryan Preece and team co-owner Brad Keselowski followed, placing eighth and ninth, respectively.

Two weeks earlier, at Michigan International Speedway, the trio also achieved top-10 results. Buescher finished second, while Preece was ninth and Keselowski took tenth. Despite these solid performances, Keselowski expressed dissatisfaction, emphasizing the importance of winning races in the current standings.

“We’ve had some really strong races where you don’t get the results, and it’s kind of frustrating,” Keselowski said. “We want wins. Strong showings like that are great, and you’d like to think that we’re paying some dues in order to get the wins that we really need.”

Currently ranked 30th in the Cup Series standings, Keselowski knows he must secure a victory in the next nine races to qualify for the Playoffs. Buescher is above the cutoff line, 38 points clear, while Preece is trailer by 20.

“I’m very optimistic that we can turn that into something with the weeks we have in front of us,” he added. “But until then it doesn’t matter. With the way this format is, we don’t get any bonus for top 10s. It’s all about the wins.”

With the NASCAR Playoffs approaching, both Buescher and Preece are feeling the urgency to perform. Keselowski’s determination to win reflects the competitive spirit of the team, as they prepare for their upcoming races.

Will Keselowski’s hunger for victory propel him into Playoff contention, or will the fierce competition prove overwhelming? NASCAR fans are eagerly awaiting the next races to find out.