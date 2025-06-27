Kesha Drops New Single ‘Attention!’ Ahead of Tits Out Tour

Hollywood, CA

Kesha has released her new single “Attention!” featuring Slayyyter and Rose Gray, creating buzz as it previews the high-energy vibes fans can expect on her upcoming Tits Out Tour. The track, which showcases a catchy chorus and upbeat verses, invites listeners to get excited about Kesha’s return to the music scene.

In the song, Kesha sings, “Love it, hate it, leave it, take it / Click on the link to see me naked,” setting the tone for the club-ready track. Slayyyter joins in with bold lyrics, declaring, “No guest list shit, I walk in the club while everybody still outside / Big comeback like Jesus’ resurrection. Can I have your attention?” The collaboration marks a significant moment for Slayyyter, who credits Kesha’s music as her inspiration for becoming an artist.

“My music would not exist without Kesha’s Sleazy remix,” Slayyyter remarked after the song’s release, expressing her disbelief at sharing a track with her idol. “I can’t believe we’re on the same track. Dreams came true today.” Both artists will support Kesha on her Tits Out Tour, which kicks off in July just after Kesha’s album launch.

“I’m going TITS OUT this summer to bring as much safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection, and celebration to this country,” Kesha said, emphasizing the positivity she aims to spread during the tour. “We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy! I think it’s time to make LOVE, not content.”

The new single follows Kesha’s recent NSFW release and is part of her promotion for her upcoming album, Period, set to drop on July 4. The Tits Out Tour begins July 1 in Salt Lake City, concluding on March 21 in Dublin, with fans eager for the chance to hear new music live.