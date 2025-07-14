Entertainment
Kesha’s Empowering Concert Marks a New Era for the Pop Star
Tinley Park, IL – Kesha is celebrating her newfound freedom and artistic expression during her latest concert at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater on Saturday night. The pop star’s electrifying 90-minute performance kicked off with a powerful message on video screens: “The truth will set you free … tonight, I will give you my truth, tonight I will give you my whole story.” She asked her audience, “What are you willing to sacrifice?” signaling her rebirth as an artist.
The show opened dramatically as Kesha ascended the stage on a moving platform, holding a decapitated mannequin head that resembled her earlier self, which she kissed goodbye and threw aside. Surrounded by candle towers, smoke, and strobe lights, it was evident that this concert was a ritual of cleansing and empowerment.
Kesha introduced her new album, “. (Period),” which marks her return to pop music under her own label, Kesha Records. She aims to reclaim her artistic freedom after a decade-long legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke. The album, released on July 4, symbolizes both an end and a celebration of womanhood.
Fans enjoyed tracks like “Boy Crazy” and “Red Flag,” which embody Kesha’s signature raunchy style, alongside introspective songs such as “Cathedral” and “The One.” She revealed to the crowd that she is considering re-recording her earlier five albums in a style similar to Taylor Swift‘s approach of reclaiming her music.
During the concert, Kesha reminisced about her past hits and affirmed her connection with fans. Speaking about her song “Tik Tok,” she encouraged the crowd to raise their middle fingers against abuse, declaring, “These songs were taken from me. Will you help me take these songs back tonight?” Her fans, known as “Animals,” responded with enthusiastic applause, demonstrating their unwavering support.
The sold-out event attracted fans adorned in glitter and animal prints from across the Tri-State area, making it a festive occasion. Kesha later said it was “the biggest show of the tour,” as she interacted with her supporters and embraced them warmly.
Emotions ran high throughout the night, particularly during her moving rendition of “Happy.” She expressed her gratitude, saying, “I need you to know I really, really love you. I prayed for over a decade for times like this, and I’m really happy to tell you that I’ve never been happier in my life.” Kesha’s unique blend of playfulness and heartfelt sincerity shone through as she connected with her audience.
The concert showcased Kesha’s journey of self-discovery and reclamation, culminating in a powerful encore performance of her song “Praying,” creating a reverent atmosphere as fans sang along. Kesha’s latest era seems to mark a bright and empowered chapter in her artistic life.
