Entertainment
Kesha’s New Album Signals a Bold Return to Her Roots
Los Angeles, CA — Kesha Sebert has released her sixth studio album, titled “Period,” marking a significant comeback for the pop star after years of legal battles and personal turmoil. The album, which Kesha describes as “the first album I’ve made where I felt truly free,” is a vibrant mix of pop styles reminiscent of her early career.
The album follows the release of Kesha’s 2017 album, “Rainbow,” and is part of a larger celebration of her return to the music scene. A promotional photo features Kesha riding a jetski while topless, embodying the carefree spirit that defined her earlier hits like “TiK ToK,” which sold 14 million digital copies worldwide.
“Period” showcases a return to Kesha’s signature sound, with tracks filled with catchy hooks and playful lyrics. Despite the darker hints in some songs, like the piano ballad “Cathedral,” the overall tone appears to embrace her early persona, a contrast to the more solemn themes of her previous albums.
During the height of her legal struggle with former producer “Dr.” Luke Gottwald, Kesha’s work became heavily influenced by her experiences. The triumph over these challenges is reflected in her current music, where she humorously sings about nightlife and pleasure: “take me to the sex shop” and “bartender pour me up some damn fluid.” This approach resonates with fans who appreciate the spirited, unapologetic Kesha of the early 2010s.
The album features a range of styles, from synth-pop to country tones, and includes collaborations with numerous artists. The track “Yippee-Ki-Yay” introduces a country-pop flair, while other songs explore disco and electro sounds. Critics note that Kesha’s latest work is strategically designed to re-establish her place at the heart of pop music.
This album’s release comes at a pivotal moment in Kesha’s career, as she now operates under her label following the expiration of her contract with Kemosabe. As listeners dive into “Period,” they can expect a return to the playful, chaotic energy that first captured audiences, solidifying Kesha’s role in contemporary pop culture.
“The songs are all really strong, filled with smart little twists and drops,” a music reviewer noted, highlighting Kesha’s ability to seamlessly blend fun and emotion in her work. As she builds on her legacy, Kesha remains a prominent figure in music, illustrating that she is, indeed, back and ready to reclaim her throne.
