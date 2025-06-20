Entertainment
Kesha and Rising Stars Release New Single ‘Attention!’ Ahead of Tour
Los Angeles, CA – Kesha has released her new single “Attention!” featuring artists Rose Gray and Slayyyter. The high-energy track debuted on Friday, hinting at the excitement ahead of Kesha’s upcoming Tits Out Tour, where she will be joined by these rising stars.
The catchy chorus includes lyrics like, “Love it, hate it, leave it, take it / Click on the link to see me naked,” showcasing Kesha’s signature style. Gray and Slayyyter add their own verses, with Slayyyter expressing, “No guest list shit, I walk in the club while everybody still outside / Big comeback like Jesus’ resurrection. Can I have your attention?” This marks a significant moment for Slayyyter, who credits Kesha as her inspiration for creating music.
“My music would not exist without Kesha’s Sleazy remix,” Slayyyter shared on social media. “I can’t believe we’re on the same track. Dreams came true today.” Kesha’s Tits Out Tour, featuring Scissor Sisters, kicks off in July, shortly after the release of her new album.
“I’m going TITS OUT this summer to bring safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection, and celebration to this country,” Kesha stated while announcing the tour. “We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy!” This message of love and acceptance comes as she prepares to release her album titled Period on July 4, following the recent release of her NSFW single.
