Kesha Shares Journey to Freedom with New Album, Period

Los Angeles, CA – Kesha, the pop sensation who rocketed to fame with her hit song “TiK ToK” in 2010, has released a new album titled “Period” this Independence Day. This marks a significant moment in her career as she steps into a new era following years of legal battles and personal struggles.

For nearly a decade, Kesha was locked in a legal conflict with music producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. The legal tussle began in 2014 when she sought to be released from her contract with Kemosabe Records, the label founded by Dr. Luke. The case was settled in 2023, allowing Kesha to reclaim her creative freedom.

“I’m in this interesting part of my life where I’m healing from something that I went through in front of the whole world,” Kesha told Vogue. “This is the first time I’ve owned the words to my voice as an adult.”

With this newfound liberty, Kesha describes her album as the “ultimate fuck-you album of all time.” The collection includes upbeat tracks that celebrate self-love and liberation, blending catchy beats with empowering lyrics.

“Joy Ride,” the lead single, features playful accordion sounds against energetic dance beats, while her opening track “Freedom” encapsulates her journey toward finding herself.

Kesha emphasized her focus on self-empowerment when writing this music, stating, “I really wanted to make a triumphant soundtrack for those moments. I hope people put it on and love themselves a little more.”

During the creative process, Kesha relied heavily on her experiences in nature and reflected on her personal growth. “I love writing in the woods; it helps me feel grounded and inspired,” she explained.

As part of this creative renaissance, Kesha looks forward to embarking on a summer tour to promote “Period.” She aims to create a sense of community and safety for her fans while delivering an original performance. “I want it to feel like a place people can come together,” she shared.

With her new album and upcoming tour, Kesha is ready to embrace this second chance she feels has come after years of challenges and legal battles.