Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 37 Years of Marriage

LOS ANGELES, CA—Actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4, 2025, with a friendly game of cornhole.

The couple, who first met on the set of the 1988 film ‘Lemon Sky‘, have been a beloved pair in Hollywood. They got engaged in December 1987 and married nine months later.

In a video shared on social media, Bacon, 67, and Sedgwick, 60, played cornhole, showcasing their playful spirit and strong bond. Sedgwick dominated the game, landing multiple bean bags into the hole.

“People ask how we keep things exciting after so many years together… Gotta be open to trying new things!” Bacon wrote alongside the video. Sedgwick playfully declared, “I won by a lot. I won by a landslide!”

Besides their playful competition, the couple also reflects on what makes their marriage successful. In 2010, Sedgwick shared that they decided to start a family during their honeymoon. Their first child, Travis, was born shortly after their wedding, followed by their daughter, Sosie.

With over three decades of marriage, Sedgwick mentioned that a sense of humor is crucial in their relationship. “He is very freaking funny,” she said.

As they celebrate this milestone, the couple continues to share glimpses of their life together. They recently starred together in ‘The Best You Can‘, marking their first film together in twenty years.

In 2023, Bacon expressed, “I think it’s better for both on the same side. I think it’s better for our marriage.” Their shared moments highlight the strength of their partnership.