Kevin Costner’s Horizon Settles Lawsuit Over Costume Rental Fees

Los Angeles, CA – Kevin Costner’s production company, Horizon Series, has settled a lawsuit with United Costume Corporation regarding unpaid costume rental fees. The settlement agreement was confirmed in court on Thursday, although the terms remain undisclosed.

The lawsuit, which was reportedly for about $350,000, claimed Horizon Series had not paid for services related to Costner’s film “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1″ and its sequel. This legal action surfaced amid financial pressures and budget shortfalls tied to the sprawling film projects.

In a statement, United Costume pointed out an invoice issued in 2022 for approximately $58,000 pertaining to costume rentals for the first chapter of the series. Additionally, another agreement for an estimated $285,000 was drawn up a year later for costumes for the sequel.

The first chapter of Horizon, which Costner directed, co-wrote, starred in, and partly financed, was intended as the first of three installments. However, plans to release the sequel just weeks later were abandoned after the initial film underperformed, grossing only $38 million globally on a budget close to $100 million.

As for the sequel, it is currently on hold to build audience anticipation. Meanwhile, costs for the third chapter remain unfinanced, placing its production in uncertainty.

A representative for Horizon Series did not respond immediately to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit.