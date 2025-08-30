Kevin Costner and Kelly Noonan Gores Seen Casually Dating

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Kevin Costner, 70, is reportedly dating director Kelly Noonan Gores, 46, in a casual relationship. Multiple sources confirm that the two connected through mutual friends and have been seen together recently.

A source shared, “Kelly is seeing him, but it’s very casual. She thinks he’s wonderful and interesting.” Noonan Gores was previously married to Alec Gores and finalized her divorce in December 2024.

Gores has a six-year-old daughter named Riley with her ex-husband. A source noted her focus is primarily on her daughter and health following a tumultuous year. “Dating is not a huge priority for her right now,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, Costner finalized his own divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February 2024 after 18 years of marriage. Their divorce, reported to be due to irreconcilable differences, included negotiations over considerable assets. Costner is currently focused on his career while also spending time with his children.

Despite the 24-year age gap, a source noted that the couple is not serious yet and have been casually meeting when they can, particularly in Aspen, where they frequent for social gatherings. Costner is said to be in a good place after his divorce and enjoying life with family and friends.

As they both navigate their new lives post-divorce, friends have expressed support for this new connection. One insider remarked, “It’s good for them to have someone to talk to and share experiences with.” The relationship seems to be a healthy distraction for both actors.