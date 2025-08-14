Kevin Cronin Faces Uncertain Future After REO Speedwagon Breakup

SYCAMORE, Illinois — Kevin Cronin, the former frontman of REO Speedwagon, announced a difficult decision about his music career after over 50 years of performing. In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Cronin expressed uncertainty about his future. “I don’t know what I want to do next,” he said.

Despite having toured this summer with the Kevin Cronin Band, Cronin revealed that after their upcoming concert on August 24 in Milwaukee, he might not be able to maintain his touring crew. The band, which includes longtime members Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt, has been part of Cronin’s musical journey since the late 1980s.

“That is probably one of the most difficult parts about this whole thing,” Cronin admitted. “My plan was always to keep the organization together, but there are challenges that are just overwhelming. I couldn’t promise the crew that I could afford to keep them.” Cronin conveyed deep affection for his crew, whom he considers family, and reassured them that he would help them find new opportunities.

REO Speedwagon split last year due to irreconcilable differences between Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall. The band’s breakup came amid disagreements over Hall’s return, which contributed to tensions that have surfaced publicly.

Cronin, 73, indicated that he might pursue a few solo shows but acknowledged the challenges of performing without the REO Speedwagon name. He reflected on the band’s legacy, noting their iconic hits from the 1970s and 1980s, such as “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Loving You.”

“This tour has been a delight, but not without its challenges,” Cronin said. The audience’s reaction to his performances has been similar to previous years, as they connect with REO Speedwagon’s classic songs. He plans to focus on completing his memoir, tentatively titled “Roll With the Change: My Life Within and Without REO Speedwagon.”

As he navigates this transition, Cronin remains open to the possibility of reconciliation with former bandmates Hall and Neal Doughty in the future. For now, he is embracing uncertainty while preparing for his next chapter.