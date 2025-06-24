Kevin Durant Joins Houston Rockets in Blockbuster Trade

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Rockets have acquired 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade announced on Sunday. The deal includes Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round selections heading to Phoenix.

Durant, who turns 37 in September, expressed excitement about joining the Rockets. “Being part of the Houston Rockets, I’m looking forward to it,” he said during an event at Fanatics Fest in New York. He also praised the team for its leadership and hinted at a strong relationship with coach Ime Udoka.

The deal signifies a shift for both franchises. Houston aims to elevate its title contention following a strong season where they finished second in the Western Conference. Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season, showcasing his scoring ability and experience.

On the other hand, the Suns are in a transitional phase, having traded key players including Durant earlier this year. While they received valuable picks and young talent in return, concerns linger about their roster coherence, particularly with overlapping skill sets among their wings.

According to ESPN, the Rockets’ odds to win the NBA title immediately improved following the trade announcement, while the Suns saw their odds drop significantly. This trade may impact the Western Conference landscape as both teams prepare for the upcoming season.

Durant’s previous stint with the Suns was marred by insufficient playoff success, making this trade a pivotal moment for both him and the franchise. The impending NBA draft will now also be crucial for Phoenix as they hope to rebuild around Devin Booker and Bradley Beal while navigating their current roster challenges.