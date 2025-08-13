Kevin Durant Open to Pay Cut for Houston Rockets Extension

HOUSTON, Texas — Kevin Durant, forward for the Houston Rockets, is reportedly willing to accept a reduced salary as he navigates contract discussions amid expectations of his future with the team. Durant, who was traded to the Rockets this summer, is in the final year of his current $54.7 million contract.

The Rockets are able to offer Durant a two-year extension worth up to $122.1 million, but sources indicate they may not pursue this max deal immediately. ESPN‘s Tim MacMahon reported that the Rockets might be comfortable allowing Durant to play out his current contract without rushing to finalize an extension.

“By all appearances and by what I’ve heard, they’re not going all in on an extension for Kevin Durant,” MacMahon stated. However, there are indications that Durant is prepared to take a significant pay cut, potentially accepting around $100 million over two years, approximately $10 million per season less than the maximum allowable contract.

Durant’s age and performance remain factors as well. At 36, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season, demonstrating that he remains a dominant force on the court. He is also focused on legacy and future goals, which could influence the type of contract he is willing to consider.

Another concern for the Rockets is the financial implications of any extension on their younger players. Tari Eason and Amen Thompson, key components of the team’s youth movement, are poised for contract extensions, which could be affected by how much salary cap space is committed to Durant.

Durant’s willingness to renegotiate terms might open up opportunities for the Rockets to strengthen their roster through additional signings. There is a strong chance decisions regarding Durant’s extension will be made closely tied to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.