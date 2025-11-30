Kevin Durant Returns to Rockets for Game Against Jazz

Salt Lake City, Utah – All-Star forward Kevin Durant returned to the Houston Rockets‘ starting lineup for their game against the Utah Jazz on November 30, 2025. He had missed the previous two games due to a personal family matter.

Durant’s return comes at a crucial time for the Rockets, who are 12-4 and seeking to maintain their lead in the Western Conference. They achieved impressive victories against the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors while he was away.

As Houston’s leading scorer, Durant averages 24.6 points per game and shoots 48.5% from the field this season. His scoring ability and playmaking skills are expected to boost the Rockets’ highly efficient offense against a struggling Jazz team (6-12) that has failed to achieve consistency this season.

The Rockets, who boast a strong roster including Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard, aim to leverage Durant’s return to improve their already powerful offensive strategy and maintain their winning momentum.

Head Coach Stephen Silas confirmed that Durant is fully cleared from the injury report and is set to resume his typical workload. Silas indicated that Durant’s absence was not health-related and was solely due to personal matters.

Despite Durant’s return, the Rockets continue to face challenges with player availability. Steven Adams is listed as questionable due to right ankle tendinopathy, while Fred VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Tari Eason are dealing with injuries. However, the Rockets’ success in Durant’s absence has demonstrated their depth and resilience.

With Sunday’s game beginning at 2:00 p.m. Central, the Rockets aim to assert their dominance in this back-to-back matchup against the Jazz, who are currently searching for a rhythm amid their struggles.