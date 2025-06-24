Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Heat Up Ahead of NBA Finals

PHOENIX, Arizona — As the NBA Finals reach a critical Game 7, trade discussions surrounding superstar Kevin Durant have emerged as the dominant story in the league. While teams look to make moves, significant action is not expected until after the Finals conclude on Monday.

Durant’s name tops the list of players on the trade market. Junior Holiday is mentioned as a potential second option. The Boston Celtics, needing to reduce salary, could be looking at a multi-team trade involving both stars, according to ESPN analyst Zach Lowe.

“The focus, for me, is on Jrue Holiday,” Lowe said. “I think there have been very broad discussions of three-team Durant-related trades where Holiday is moved somewhere.” Holiday played an important role in Boston’s 2024 championship run, paving the way for speculation about his future.

Durant’s preferred destinations include Houston, San Antonio, and Miami. With only one year and $54.7 million left on his contract, his leverage in the situation is strong; he can limit potential offers by refusing to sign an extension with any team.

“His trade value is depressed because he’s limiting his market,” said a source on an NBA Today broadcast. “He is effectively doing that.”

The Suns face challenges in negotiations with other teams, particularly with the Spurs, who are hesitant to meet the Suns’ asking price. The Rockets, meanwhile, are reportedly waiting for the Suns’ stance to soften regarding their offer based on Jabari Smith Jr.

In a bid to secure Durant, offers from Miami are complicated, as the Heat are unwilling to include center Kel’el Ware in any potential deal. Without Ware, the Suns may demand multiple first-round picks to complete the trade.

Currently, the Suns are eyeing high first-round picks from several teams, including Toronto (No. 9), Houston (No. 10), and Miami (No. 20). Toronto has expressed interest but is not on Durant’s preferred list. However, they have previously succeeded in a similar trade, acquiring Kawhi Leonard in 2018.

The trade landscape could shift as the Raptors aim to build a competitive team, considering the relative ease within the Eastern Conference next season.

Additionally, the Washington Wizards are exploring opportunities to package their picks (No. 6 and No. 18) to trade up for a point guard, possibly targeting prospects like Dylan Harper or Jeremiah Fears. This maneuvering could change the dynamics leading up to the draft.

As the trade rumors swirl, teams across the league are keeping a close watch, with Durant’s situation evolving as a key narrative this offseason.