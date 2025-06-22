Kevin Durant Traded to Houston Rockets in Blockbuster Deal

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, sources told The Athletic on Sunday. In exchange, the Suns will receive Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round picks.

The formal completion of the trade is set for July 6, when the new league year begins. This significant move positions Durant with the second-seeded Rockets, who won 52 games under head coach Ime Udoka this past season, enhancing their chances for a championship in the competitive Western Conference.

Durant, who turns 37 in September, averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 62 games this season. Known for his exceptional shooting skills, he leads the league in various categories including shooting percentage on jumpers and off-the-dribble shots, according to ESPN Research.

The trade marks the beginning of a new chapter for both Durant and the Suns, who are looking to reset after a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs despite the highest payroll in NBA history. Suns owner Mat Ishbia is aiming to establish a culture of toughness within the organization.

Durant’s move to Houston reunites him with Udoka, with whom he has a strong relationship from their time together with the Brooklyn Nets and USA Basketball. The Rockets hope his presence will transform the team into a championship contender.

In the deal, Houston also adds rising talents Green, who averaged 21 points this season, and Brooks, who had a career-best shooting percentage from three-point range. These players will join Durant to create a formidable backcourt.

The Suns, meanwhile, are in the midst of a restructuring initiative led by new general manager Brian Gregory, who was promoted after the team’s struggles. The team aims to build around Devin Booker, a four-time All-Star.

Durant’s time in Phoenix, which began in February 2023, was less productive than expected, as he battled injury and the team failed to gain playoff momentum. With this trade, the Suns look to start fresh and improve their roster for future success.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.