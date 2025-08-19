Entertainment
Kevin Hart to Produce New Stand-Up Comedy Competition for Netflix
Los Angeles, CA — Netflix has announced a new stand-up comedy competition series set to premiere in 2026, with comedian Kevin Hart as executive producer.
The series, which is still untitled, will feature contestants from across the United States facing a variety of challenges that reflect the real-life experiences of stand-up comedians. These include everything from open mics and unplanned failures to the intense pressure of performing on big stages.
Hart will work alongside a team of comedy veterans, whose names will be revealed later, to guide the contestants through this rigorous journey. The competition aims to shed light on the unpredictable and often challenging career paths of comedians.
“This series will offer an unfiltered and candid look at the highs and lows that comedians face,” Hart said in a statement. “It’s about celebrating the art of stand-up while giving new talent the opportunity to shine.”
The show will be produced by Hart’s company, Hartbeat, in collaboration with Alfred Street Industries, led by Emmy winners Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz. Other executive producers include Nan Strait and Dan Volpe from Alfred Street, along with Luke Kelly-Clyne and Meghan Hoffman from Hartbeat.
Despite a decade passing since the end of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Hart believes that there is a notable gap for a new platform aimed at uplifting the next wave of comics. In addition to this competition series, Hart’s company has been involved in various other comedy projects, including “Comedy in Color,” which showcases diverse comedic talents from around the world.
Hartbeat’s ongoing mission includes initiatives to support emerging comedic voices, particularly focusing on underrepresented groups. One such program is Women Write Now, which fosters the growth of Black women in comedy.
The excitement surrounding the upcoming series is palpable, as fans and hopeful comedians await further details about the show’s format and the lineup of mentors and judges.
Recent Posts
- Unexpected Glow from 3I/ATLAS Raises Questions of Alien Technology
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations