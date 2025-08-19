Kevin Hart to Produce New Stand-Up Comedy Competition for Netflix

Los Angeles, CA — Netflix has announced a new stand-up comedy competition series set to premiere in 2026, with comedian Kevin Hart as executive producer.

The series, which is still untitled, will feature contestants from across the United States facing a variety of challenges that reflect the real-life experiences of stand-up comedians. These include everything from open mics and unplanned failures to the intense pressure of performing on big stages.

Hart will work alongside a team of comedy veterans, whose names will be revealed later, to guide the contestants through this rigorous journey. The competition aims to shed light on the unpredictable and often challenging career paths of comedians.

“This series will offer an unfiltered and candid look at the highs and lows that comedians face,” Hart said in a statement. “It’s about celebrating the art of stand-up while giving new talent the opportunity to shine.”

The show will be produced by Hart’s company, Hartbeat, in collaboration with Alfred Street Industries, led by Emmy winners Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz. Other executive producers include Nan Strait and Dan Volpe from Alfred Street, along with Luke Kelly-Clyne and Meghan Hoffman from Hartbeat.

Despite a decade passing since the end of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Hart believes that there is a notable gap for a new platform aimed at uplifting the next wave of comics. In addition to this competition series, Hart’s company has been involved in various other comedy projects, including “Comedy in Color,” which showcases diverse comedic talents from around the world.

Hartbeat’s ongoing mission includes initiatives to support emerging comedic voices, particularly focusing on underrepresented groups. One such program is Women Write Now, which fosters the growth of Black women in comedy.

The excitement surrounding the upcoming series is palpable, as fans and hopeful comedians await further details about the show’s format and the lineup of mentors and judges.