Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez Set for UFC Rematch in New Orleans

Las Vegas, Nevada – Kevin Holland will face Daniel Rodriguez next in a rematch set for July 19 at a New Orleans pay-per-view, following their initial bout’s cancellation in September 2022 due to a last-minute shift in the UFC 279 lineup.

The match between Holland and Rodriguez was scrapped when Holland found himself unexpectedly pitted against Khamzat Chimaev, who replaced Nate Diaz in the main event. This matchup ended in under two and a half minutes, leaving Holland disappointed but eager to get back into action.

Fortunately for Holland, his previous training camp was not in vain; he fought earlier this month in Newark and won in just 63 seconds, climbing back into the welterweight rankings.

Despite expectations for a higher-ranked opponent, Holland’s quick-paced desire for fights has led him back to Rodriguez, aiming to finally settle their unfinished business in the octagon.

The upcoming UFC 318 is expected to be headlined by Dustin Poirier‘s retirement fight against Max Holloway for the symbolic BMF belt. As Holland prepares for this rematch, he aims to continue his record-breaking year, already sharing the record for the most UFC fights in a calendar year with 11 other fighters.

At 32 years old, Holland hopes to break further records if he can secure six fights in 2025, including the upcoming battle with Rodriguez. As it stands, he still has the remainder of the year to achieve his goal of becoming the first to complete six bouts in a single year.